The country is witnessing a resurgence of terrorist attacks on security forces and other law-enforcement agencies for quite some time now. Most of these attacks are happening in Balochistan and KP. During the last month, the TTP, which has safe havens on Afghan soil, attacked posts of security forces in Zhob, Balochistan, twice. In the latest attack on 11 July, the militants stormed the cantonment area in Zhob, and in the ensuing clash, reportedly, 12 soldiers were martyred. The militants reportedly used the most sophisticated weapons in the attack.

A relatively new militant outfit, Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan, believed to be affiliated with the banned TTP, has claimed responsibility for this attack. Earlier, on July 2, the militants raided three security checkpoints on the main highway linking the region to KP, and on the same day, security personnel were martyred in a gun battle with militants in Sui district. Reportedly, since January 2023, more than 400 people, including 100 Army personnel, have lost their lives in suicide bombings and terrorist attacks. The TTP and Baloch Liberation Army, both designated as global terrorist organizations, have claimed responsibility for most of the attacks in the two provinces.

It is an irrefutable reality that the return of Taliban rule in Afghanistan has imparted a huge impetus to militant groups operating from sanctuaries on Afghan soil. Actually, we are paying for our policy of appeasement that was pursued by the PTI regime and the military leadership, which allowed the return of thousands of armed militants to their homes in the former tribal districts as a result of a peace deal that was concluded under pressure from the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. This deal allowed the militants to regroup and revive their activities in the region from where they had been driven out by military operations in 2016. However, the leadership of TTP is still in Afghanistan under the protection of their mentors.

Though the operations of TTP are largely restricted to northern Balochistan, they have also made some inroads into areas of Balochistan. Reportedly, they have forged a tactical alliance with some Baloch separatist groups. It is indeed a very precarious situation that has increased manifold challenges for the security forces.

In the wake of the latest attack, the military leadership has rightly warned the Afghan regime against providing shelter to the terrorist groups involved in attacks on Pakistani security forces. A statement issued by ISPR after the meeting of the Corps Commanders said, “It is expected that the interim Afghan government would not allow the use of its soil to perpetrate terror against any country, in the real sense and in line with commitments made in the Doha Agreement. Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit an effective response from the security forces of Pakistan.”

It is indeed regrettable that the Taliban regime is not fulfilling its commitment regarding not allowing any militant group to use its soil for attacks against any other country. Not only that, but it is also shows an indifferent attitude regarding the deal that it helped to negotiate as a guarantor. A spokesman of the Afghan regime has said that it was mainly the responsibility of the Pakistan government to deal with the problem at home. I am afraid the contention of the Taliban regime belies the ground realities. It is not purely a domestic issue of Pakistan. The TTP militants, who are ideologically aligned with the Taliban regime, are using Afghan territory to carry out attacks within Pakistan, which makes it obligatory for Afghanistan, in the light of the Doha Agreement and international laws, to act decisively against any militant organization using its territory for attacks on the soil of any other country.

The terrorist attacks by TTP against the security forces of Pakistan have surely added to the already tense relations between the two countries, which is not in their interest as well as regional peace. The Taliban regime must realize that their continued links with militant entities will also harm their own interest, as it is a cause of great concern to the international community as well as regional countries.

Pakistan is a country that has maintained a friendly stance towards Afghan Taliban all along. It was the only country besides Saudi Arabia that recognized the Taliban regime and supported their fight against the Northern Alliance. It also played a pivotal role in facilitating the signing of the Doha Agreement between the Taliban and the USA. It has also been making strenuous efforts on bilateral and multilateral forums for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has been registering its protest with the Taliban government whenever an attack was carried out on Pakistani soil by the TTP operatives, but nothing positive has emerged from these efforts and pleadings. As they say, there is a limit to everything. The Afghan Taliban also needs to realize that they do need the support of the regional countries, including Pakistan, as well as the international community in bringing complete peace in the country and rebuilding the destroyed infrastructure. They cannot afford isolation and perennial instability in their own land, which is also casting its debilitating impact on the regional countries.