Friday, July 21, 2023
Robber killed, another injured in crossfire

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi

GHOTKI-A robbery suspect was killed and another injured in an armed clash with the Ghotki police in the katcha area of Ronti on Thursday. The police said the crossfire took place after a police team raided the katcha area to rescue some kidnapped people. The deceased was identified as Fareed Shero. Police also arrested the injured robber. Some hideouts of the suspects were burned during the raid. The police said they had received information that a group of robbers was holding some people hostage in the Katcha area. A police team was dispatched to the area and the suspects opened fire on the police team. The police retaliated and the clash ensued.

OUR STAFF REPORT

