Friday, July 21, 2023
SABS University Jamshoro gets accreditation from HEC Islamabad

STAFF REPORT
July 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi

 HYDERABAD - Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro, the first public sector university of Pakistan, providing art and design education to meet the challenging job market demands, got accreditation from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan Islamabad. The University spokesman informed here on Thursday that the Accreditation Committee of HEC had carried out the physical inspection of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro on June 19 this year to ascertain the available physical infrastructure and academic facilities. 

