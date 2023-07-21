SC disposes of ex-COAS Musharraf ’s plea against PHC verdict

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday disposed of former army chief general (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s appeal against the Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi conducted hearing of ex-president’s appeal against rejections of his nomination papers after 10 years. Additional attorney general informed the bench that Pervez Musharraf had died on February 5, this year at a hospital in Dubai after a prolonged illness. In view of that the bench disposed of the case. A four-member larger bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), headed by the then chief justice, in April 2013, had dismissed Musharraf’s appeal against his disqualification from the elections and the rejection of his nomination papers by returning officer, and also declared ex- COAS ineligible to contest elections for life. The court took the decision based on the imposition of military rule by the former army chief and president.