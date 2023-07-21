SCCI concerned over economic slowdown amid IMF deal

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi has expressed serious concerns about the persistent economic slowdown and instability in the dollar rates, despite the government reaching a staff-level agreement with the IMF.

“Despite the government-IMF pact, the value of the dollar against the Pakistani rupee is increasing daily, which is highly worrisome,” stated Afridi in a press release on Thursday. He added that the business community had high hopes for economic improvement and stable dollar rates after reaching a staff-level agreement with the IMF. However, no such improvement has been observed, and the dollar rates continue to fluctuate.

Afridi also noted that rumours and fears of the country’s economic default had subsided after the IMF deal, but the economic situation has not improved, which is deeply alarming. He stated that there is no justification for the appreciation of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee and the persistent economic disorder. Additionally, he emphasized that the government is not facing any hurdles or difficulties from financial lenders and international donors.

The SCCI’s acting chief highlighted that stability in exchange rates is crucial for promoting trade and commercial activities in the country. He urged the government to take practical steps to achieve economic stability so that businessmen could plan for business, trade, and industrial growth and development more effectively.

Similarly, Afridi called on the government to take measures to stabilize dollar rates and ensure its availability at every level to foster economic and commercial activities. This, in turn, would put the country on a path of sustainable progress and economic prosperity. The SCCI chief also stressed the need for proactive steps to resolve the issues faced by small traders, importers, and exporters at the earliest.