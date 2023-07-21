Step afoot to eliminate crime activities in Hanna: SHO Mitha

QUETTA - Hanna Police Station House Officer (SHO) Mitha Khan on Thursday said that measures were being taken to eliminate crime activities for maintaining peace in the area. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation called on him at Hanna Police Station. He said that people should cooperate with police personnel in order to eradicate street crimes in the area saying that law was equal for all and no one would be allowed to take law in his hand. Patrolling of police personnel was enhanced for controlling crime activities in the area, he said. He told that several actions were taken out against drug pushers with the aim to save people from curs of narcotics. The official said that the security of tourist places was ensured in the area with the aim to protect the families of tourists in the area.