Steps for anti-polio drive reviewed in Hub

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hub Zahid Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the anti-polio drive to be started from August,01.S. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hub District Health Officer (DHO) Hub, National Staff Transmission Officer Polio Hub, Lasbela officials from relevant government departments. The participants of the meeting discussed the past achievements of SNID Polio and making the micro plan more effective. Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Hub Zahid Khan said that polio was a national cause for its success, and the relevant responsible officers must participate in training before the polio campaign. He said that in addition to keeping an eye on the work of polio monitors, area in-charges and officials in the last polio campaign in Hab-ko, Vandra, Kharkhera, Pathra, the Union Council would have to ensure the safety of every polio worker. He also issued orders to the district police officer in the meeting saying that security personnel must be present on Polio day and that the presence of security personnel along with door-to-door polio vaccination teams would be ensured. He said that no case of polio was reported in Hub district since 2007, but according to the international protocol of polio, WHO’s surveillance team should also play its role in the five-days polio campaign along with sewage water sampling, whether work with the health department and WHO district administration under the mechanism to make Hub district a poliofree zone, he said. The Deputy Commissioner Hub issued instructions to the Assistant Commissioner Hub to ensure the participation of the officers in the training session before the polio campaign. In his briefing, National Staff Transmission Officer Polio Hub,Lasbela Dr. Nazirullah Ronjho told the DC that according to the 2017 male census, the population of Hub district is 349,000 to 46,000.