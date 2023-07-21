Türkiye, UAE to cooperate in space and AI

Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed several agreements including cooperation on space and artificial intelligence, the Turkish industry and technology minister said.

The agreements were signed during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the UAE as part of his Gulf tour on Wednesday.

Mehmet Fatih Kacir stated that with the agreement on the mutual promotion and protection of investments, a legal basis has been established for a transparent investment environment.

Kacir said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on cooperation in the field of digital transformation will be fruitful for both countries.

He stated that they will also create an opportunity for data center and artificial intelligence projects.

Recalling another MoU, the minister stated it is aimed to increase the share of the two countries in developing space economy.

He added: "Thanks to the strategic cooperation that will be formed in this way, the opportunities for the establishment of a joint launch base and the development of a launch vehicle will increase even more.

"With these studies and projects, relations between Türkiye and the UAE will continue at the highest level."