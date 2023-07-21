Two prominent political figures from Sindh, KPK join PTI

LAHORE - Two prominent political and social figures from Sindh and KPK announced to join the PTI on Thursday expressing their full confidence in the leadership of party chief Imran Khan. Pir of Ranipur from Khairpur, Sindh, Pir Niaz Hussain Jilani and Haroon Leghari from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced their joining of the party in a meeting with PTI chairman who termed the development a big blow to the alleged efforts to crush his party. He said that it clearly indicated that attempts to force people to leave the PTI by unleashing a reign of terror failed to yield the desired results. The PTI chairman welcomed both Pir Niaz Hussain Jilani and Haroon Leghari into the PTI fold. A PTI source claimed that an unprecedented increase has been witnessed in contacts with the PTI leadership by major political personalities from various parts of the country.