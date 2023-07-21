UN chief expresses solidarity with Muslim community over Quran burning

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed solidarity with the worldwide Muslim community Thursday in his meeting the Ambassadorial Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The meeting came after Salwan Momika burned a copy of the Muslim holy book under police protection in front of the Stockholm Mosque in Sweden last month, which was widely condemned in Muslim countries.

Guterres condemned acts of intolerance, violence and Islamophobia, which exacerbate tensions and contribute to discrimination and radicalization, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

He also expressed the determination of the UN to fully implement the Human Rights Council Resolution on “countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.”

The Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council on July 12 condemned recent attacks on the Quran despite Western countries’ votes against the resolution.

The resolution, which calls for condemnation of attacks targeting the Quran and describes them as “acts of religious hatred,” was put to vote by the 47-member council.