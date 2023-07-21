UN remembers 77 personnel, including 7 Pakistanis, who died in line of duty last year

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations family came together on Wednesday to pay tribute to the 77 members of staff, including seven Pakistanis, who lost their lives serving under the U.N. flag in 2022. “We are here to mourn together, to remember together, and to pay our respects together,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the solemn ceremony, held in the iconic Trusteeship Council chamber at UN Headquarters in New York. Relatives of the fallen personnel, members of the diplomatic community and UN staff from around the world attended the event, both in-person and online. Dr. Mariam Aamir, wife of martyred Major Faizan Ali, a Pakistani peacekeeper who lost his life in a helicopter crash in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), attended the solemn ceremony.

Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram and the Military Advisor to the Pakistan Mission in New York, Col. Umar Shafiq Chughtai, were also present.

At the start of the ceremony, the Secretary-General alongside UN General Assembly President Csaba Karasu and the Security Council President for July, Ambassador Barbara Woodward of the United Kingdom, lit a candle representing an eternal flame.

The UN chief called for a minute of silence “for all our dear, dear colleagues that have given their lives for others to be able to live.” The names of the 77 military, police and civilian personnel who died serving the Organization last year were read out during the ceremony. Guterres said these men and women, who came from 36 countries, were both colleagues and friends. Their service embodied the principle and the promise of the United Nations: The principle of our common humanity and the promise to act on it – to work together to solve shared challenges, and build a world of peace, prosperity and human rights for all, he said. The Secretary-General underscored how UN staff breathe life into the noble vision each day, and frequently in difficult conditions, such as peacekeepers and humanitarian aid workers.