US promotes educational, environmental events in Mansehra: PAO

Peshawar - Monica Davis, the Public Affairs Officer (PAO) of the U.S. Consulate in Peshawar, visited Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to engage in U.S. educational and environmental programs. During her trip, PA O Davis met with Hazara University’s Vice Chancellor, Dr Mohsin Nawaz, to discuss educational opportunities provided by the U.S. Mission to Pakistan and to learn about the university’s role in offering quality education.

She also visited a USAID-funded building housing the Faculty of Education, an auditorium, and a library built in 2013. Additionally, she participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Learning Resource and Writing Centre supported by a Pakistan- U.S. Alumni Network grant. The inauguration of Hazara University’s Archaeology Museum highlighted the university’s commitment to cultural preservation.

Furthermore, PA O Davis visited the non-profit organization GEESE, which collaborated with the U.S. Consulate to promote environmental protection in Mansehra. Through this partnership, GEESE conducted workshops and awareness sessions on environmental issues, and organized tree plantation drives and plastic waste disposal campaigns, benefiting thousands of students and individuals.

During an awareness session on environmental protection with university students, PA O Davis praised their dedication and emphasized the importance of international cooperation to tackle global environmental challenges.

The initiative falls under the Pakistan- US Green Alliance framework, aimed at addressing climate, energy, water, and economic needs jointly. PAO Davis’s visit demonstrated the commitment of the U.S. Consulate to fostering educational and environmental collaborations with Pakistan to build a sustainable future.