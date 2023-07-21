WASA gives online payment facility to customers

LAHORE - The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), adopting modern lines, has given an online bill payment facility to its customers through digital banking. In this regard, a delegation of JazzCash Pakistan visited WASA head office here on Thursday and have a meeting with WASA officers, chaired by Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed.

The meeting was briefed that WASA customers would be able to deposit their bills instantly with the help of JazzCash application and real time bill collection had been made live. From June 5 to July 20, more than 92,000 WASA users deposited more than Rs 110 million with the help of JazzCash. Very soon, customers would also be able to pay their bill installments through JazzCash.