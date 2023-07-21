Friday, July 21, 2023
Women paraded naked in India’s Manipur

News Desk
July 21, 2023
International, Newspaper

NEW DELHI  -   A video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in the north-eastern state of Manipur, hit by violent ethnic clashes, went viral on social media across in India. The police say they have opened a case of gang rape after arresting a man. On Thursday, parliament’s session in Delhi was disrupted as lawmakers demanded a debate on the issue. PM Modi said the incident had “shamed India” and that “no guilty will be spared”.

Police say the assault on the women took place on 4 May but it made national headlines on Thursday after the video started going viral on social media. The federal government has asked all social media companies to delete the video from their platforms. The horrific video of the two women was widely shared on social media on Wednesday. It shows them being dragged and groped by a mob of men who then push them into a field.

News Desk

