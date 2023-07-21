Working of Punjab Police has been developed on modern technology: IGP

Lahore - Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the working of Punjab Police has been developed on modern technology through software, applications and other programs. Police service centers across the province have provided fast and efficient service to the citizens. Dr. Usman Anwar added that equal attention and provision of additional resources have been ensured for anticrime operations as well as investigations. Thousands of officers have been promoted according to the merit and seniority to raise the morale of the police force. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the health screening of the force is complete, vaccination is ongoing, bravery medals are being launched for successful completion of dangerous operations. He expressed these views while talking to the under- training officers participating in the 37th Mid- Career Management Course who came on a study visit to the Central Police Office. The delegation from National Institute of Management Karachi was informed about the working and professional affairs of Punjab Police. Dr. Usman Anwar informed the training officers of the delegation about service delivery and recent anti-crime measures. IG Punjab also answered the questions asked by the under-training officers included in the delegation. DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir briefed the participants of the delegation about police working and operational procedures. The participants of the delegation were also given a visit to the Martyred and Ghazi Wall and other parts in the Central Police Office.