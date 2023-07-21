Xi meets Kissinger as US seeks to defrost China ties

BEIJING-Chinese president Xi Jinping has given a warm welcome to former top diplomat Henry Kissinger, as the US pursues closer ties with China.

Mr Kissinger’s surprise trip to the Chinese capital comes amid a flurry of visits by top US officials. The former secretary of state, who is 100 years old, played a crucial role in helping China emerge from diplomatic isolation in the 1970s. The US has stressed he is visiting in his capacity as a private citizen. But given his outsized stature in China, he could act as a backchannel for US-China negotiations. State television showed Mr Xi smiling as he told Mr Kissinger: “I’m very glad to see you, sir.”

They met at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, a more intimate space than the sprawling Great Hall of the People where official meetings with foreign diplomats are usually hosted. Diaoyutai was also the place where, half a century ago, Mr Kissinger met Chinese officials in a secret visit that helped to kick-start the normalisation of US-China ties, noted Mr Xi.

“We will never forget our old friends, and will not forget your historical contributions to develop US-China relations and friendship between the two peoples,” he added.

Mr Xi’s affectionate tone mirrored the conciliatory messaging from other top officials who met Mr Kissinger after he touched down on Monday.

Chinese statements on his meetings with top diplomat Wang Yi and defence minister Li Shangfu emphasised the need for respect, co-operation and “peaceful co-existence” between the two superpowers.

The read-outs also quoted Mr Kissinger as saying he was a “friend of China”, that “neither the United States nor China can afford to treat the other as an adversary”, and that their relations would be “central to the peace in the world and to the progress of our society”.

Chinese state media have cast Mr Kissinger’s visit in a positive light, while on social media many marvelled at Mr Kissinger’s stamina, discussing his trip with the Weibo hashtag “Kissinger can still fly to Beijing for a business trip despite being 100 years old”.

But some online also lamented that the US was sending centenarians to promote ties. “Politicians with great wisdom are getting fewer,” said one user.