1900 policemen to guard Bohra Jamat gatherings

KARACHI - Under the directives of IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, the Security Division has made stringent security arrangements on Saturday on the arrival of Dawoodi Bohra spiritual leader Syedna Dr. Mufaddal Saifuddin in Karachi and religious gatherings.

According to the security plan, 1900 police personnel, including 1500 Security Division personnel and 700 SSU commandos were deployed for the religious events of the Dawoodi Bohra community. More than 42,000 foreign and local delegates arrived in Karachi to attend the religious gatherings. The personnel performed security duties at various mosques, gatherings, routes, and hotels.

According to the spokesperson and DIG Security and Emergency Services Division, DIG Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed on the occasion said that the security of the Bohra spiritual leader and other religious personalities and places of worship was our top priority. The large number of delegates arriving in Karachi is a testament to their trust in the security agencies. The DIG Security appreciated all the personnel for their extraordinary duties during the odd and hot weather conditions.