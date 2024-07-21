197 posts for Holy Family Hospital Rwp approved

Lahore - In a significant development aimed at bolstering the healthcare system, the Punjab Finance Department has approved 197 vacant posts for Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi.

The announcement was made by Punjab Minister for the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Khawaja Salman Rafique, in a statement issued on Saturday.

The minister hailed the approval as a positive step, stating, “The approval of 197 vacancies is very welcome.” He emphasised that the completion of the human resource requirements will greatly enhance the hospital’s performance and efficiency. “After the HR is completed, the performance of Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi will be further improved and the efficiency will increase substantially,” he said.

The provincial minister assured that constructive measures will be implemented to improve the health system and ensure the convenience of the people. This move is expected to significantly contribute to the betterment of healthcare services in Rawalpindi.