Sunday, July 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

197 posts for Holy Family Hospital Rwp approved

APP
July 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

Lahore   -  In a significant development aimed at bolstering the healthcare system, the Punjab Finance Department has approved 197 vacant posts for Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi.

The announcement was made by Punjab Minister for the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Khawaja Salman Rafique, in a statement issued on Saturday.

The minister hailed the approval as a positive step, stating, “The approval of 197 vacancies is very welcome.” He emphasised that the completion of the human resource requirements will greatly enhance the hospital’s performance and efficiency. “After the HR is completed, the performance of Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi will be further improved and the efficiency will increase substantially,” he said.

The provincial minister assured that constructive measures will be implemented to improve the health system and ensure the convenience of the people. This move is expected to significantly contribute to the betterment of healthcare services in Rawalpindi.

LGH becomes 1st public sector hospital to offer advanced breast cancer diagnostics

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1721536233.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024