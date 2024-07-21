Sunday, July 21, 2024
2 car thieves arrested after encounter with police

July 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Islamabad Police arrested two suspected car lifters, in a pre-dawn operation in Sector G-15 on Saturday, the jurisdiction of Sumbal police station. The suspects were apprehended after a brief encounter with police, during which they sustained injuries from gunfire of their accomplices. According to police, the stolen vehicle was initially discovered in Lohi Bhir area and was later found parked in G-15.  Police officers in civilian dress were deployed to monitor the area, leading to the arrest of the two suspects. When the suspects attempted to alter the vehicle’s number plates, they noticed the police presence and opened fire.  However, the police effectively retaliated, apprehending Imran and Wasim, and recovering a cache of weapons and equipment. Two other suspects managed to escape the scene, and raids are underway to locate them. 

IGP Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi praised the swift action of the officers, which ensured the successful arrest of the suspects without any harm to the police personnel.

