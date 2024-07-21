All Pakistani students are safe in Bangladesh: FO

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office said Saturday that all Pakistani students studying in different Bangladeshi universities are safe and have been shifted to safer places including to the high commissioner’s residence in Dhaka. “Our mission in Dhaka is in contact with all students. Deputy Head of the mission has visited Chittagong to meet the students there as well where all students are safe” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in an official statement in Islamabad on Saturday.

She further said the High commission in Dhaka has accommodated students at safe locations. “These include the High Commission, Ambassador’s residence and some other safe locations”, she said. Meanwhile in Islamabad parents of Pakistani students have written a joint letter to the PM Office and said their children studying in Bangladesh are not safe.

In their letter the parents said their communications with their children were cut off therefore Pakistani high commissioner in Dhaka should make communication arrangements with their families.

In the letter it is also feared that due to curfew there could be shortage of food to the hostels which is worrying factor. They demanded to the government early safe repatriation of students to Pakistan till the situation returns to normalcy.