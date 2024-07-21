Anjuman Tajran delegation hails distt admin for ensuring foolproof security arrangements on Ashura

PAKPATTAN - A delegation of Anjuman Tajran and the Peace Committee on Saturday visited the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office and praised the district administration for ensuring excellent security measures on Ashura and the Urs of Hazrat Fareed ud Din in Pakpattan. The delegation, comprising the members of the Central Anjuman Tajran and Peace Committee, presented a bouquet to the DC Sadia Mehr. They commended her leadership, which enabled various institutions like the Municipal Committee, Health Department, Rescue-1122, and Civil Defense to work together seamlessly, said the Chief Digital Monitoring Officer Punjab, Dr Abdullah Tabassum. For the first time, participants in the Dargah, route, and Muharram ul Haram processions were provided with cold drinking water to mitigate the effects of extreme weather. The event also saw the installation of industrial fans at the Dargah, a sanitation system, carpets, and fan arrangements along the route. Medical camps were set up at Bari Tada, and a temporary hospital was established at the Dargah. The delegation recognized the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Sadia Mehr and her team in ensuring the success of the events. Their effective management and coordination made a significant impact on the participants, providing them with essential amenities and services. This gesture of appreciation highlights the collaborative spirit between the district administration and community representatives in Pakpattan.