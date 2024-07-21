Asif Kirmani quits PML-N

Asif Kirmani, former political secretary to ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has officially quit the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In his resignation statement, Kirmani voiced his dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership and its current political trajectory.

Addressing Nawaz Sharif directly, Kirmani stated, “Nawaz Sharif Sahib! All is not well.” He did not disclose any plans to join another political party but promised a detailed explanation of his decision in the near future.

Having served as a close advisor to Nawaz Sharif during his 2013-2017 tenure, Kirmani mentioned that he has been detached from the party’s activities for some time. He criticized the PML-N government’s economic management, emphasizing the rising cost of living and inflation affecting the populace.

Kirmani’s resignation aligns with a recent trend of high-profile departures from the PML-N. In recent months, notable figures like Abbas Khan Afridi, Muhammad Zubair, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Miftah Ismail have also left the party, citing disagreements with the leadership’s approach and decisions.