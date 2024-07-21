At UN, Pakistan expresses commitment to expand CPEC

NEW YORK - Pakistan has expressed its commitment to accelerating and expanding CPEC including extending its benefits to Afghanistan for regional peace and security. Speaking during the UN Security Council debate on cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organizations in New York, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram maintained that the implementation of connectivity projects between the Central Asia through Afghanistan would contribute immensely to fostering peace and security within Afghanistan and the region. Munir Akram regretted that the quest for regional hegemony by one large state had undermined the potential of SAARC. The Ambassador called for enhanced regional integration through adherence to the UN principles. He highlighted that regional and inter-regional initiatives, in collaboration with the UN, are crucial for fostering greater cooperation and understanding in the realms of peace, security and economic development.