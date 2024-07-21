Sunday, July 21, 2024
Attock police arrest 13 outlaws

Our Staff Reporter
July 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -  Police have arrested 13 outlaws including two killers. All have been sent behind the bars. During the first attempt, Jand police arrested Ali Jabbar and Umar for their alleged involvement of killing their friend Mubashar Ahmad. Separately, police arrested Abid Khan, Tahir Gul, Muhammad Aksan, Muhammad Akhtar, Zulfiqar, Taimoor, Shahzeb and Mubaraz Khan and recovered 13 kg hashish from their possession. In another incident, Pindigheb police arrested Muhammad Safeer, Mehr Ali and Fida Muhammad for allegedly snatching cash and cell phone from a prayer leader and a friend and making false call on Pukaar 15, respectively.

Our Staff Reporter

