Bangladesh A fight back after Huraira’s double ton and Kamran’s century

LAHORE - Bangladesh A put up a fighting display with the bat against Pakistan Shaheens as their scorecard read 203-4 in 62 overs, trailing Pakistan Shaheens by 264 runs, when the stumps were drawn on day two of first four-day match at the DXC Arena in Darwin. Shadman Islam (88, 167b, 15x4s) and Aich Mollah (70, 113b, 11x4s) resisted with a 153-run third-wicket partnership after Pakistan Shaheens had reduced Bangladesh A to 23-2 in 12.1 overs. Mohammad Ali dismissed Parvez Hossain Emon for a paltry three while Khurram Shahzad got rid of Amite Hasan for eight. Shadman and Mollah batted for around 38 overs before the latter was run-out by Sahibzada Farhan. Two overs later Shahnawaz Dahani dismissed Shadman caught by Umar Amin. Ariful Islam retired hurt as he left the ground at the end of 59th over.

Shahadat Hossain (15 not out, 32b, 2x4s) and Hasan Murad, yet to open his account, will resume the batting for Bangladesh A on day three. For Shaheens, Khurram, Ali and Dahani picked up one wicket each while Mubasir and Mehran remained wicketless. Earlier, Pakistan added 92 runs in 17.1 overs to their overnight score of 375-2 before declaring the innings at 467-3 after facing 96.1 overs. Mohammad Huraira (218, 247b, 26x4s, 1x6) added 57 more runs to his unbeaten overnight total of 161 while also bringing up the second double ton of his first-class career. Hasan struck to remove Huraira in the 94th over, ending 204-run third-wicket partnership, as Omair Bin Yousuf (6 not out, 13b, 1x4) joined Kamran Ghulam (100 not out, 161b, 13x4s) in the middle. The declaration call came right after Kamran brought up his 17th first-class century.Ripon Mondal, who picked up two wickets, and Hasan, who plucked one, were the only successful bowlers for Bangladesh A among the six players who bowled.

Scores in Brief

BANGLADESH A 203-4, 62 overs (Shadman Islam 88, Aich Mollah 70; Muhammad Ali 1-34, Khurram Shahzad 1-44, Shahnawaz Dahani 1-50) trail PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 467-3 dec, 96.1 overs (Mohammad Huraira 218, Kamran Ghulam 100 not out, Sahibzada Farhan 66; Ripon Mondol 2-84, Hasan Murad 1-130) by 274 runs.