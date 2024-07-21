Sunday, July 21, 2024
Bilawal grieves over death of Sheila Jackson

APP
July 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Chairperson of Pakistan Caucus in the US Congress Sheila Jackson.

He said, ‘I am saddened to hear the news of Sheila Jackson’s death.’ Bilawal said that late Sheila Jackson’s commitment to democracy and the people of Pakistan was long.  Sheila Jackson’s legacy as champion of human rights and women’s rights would continue to guide us, he said. He also prayed for her departed soul.

