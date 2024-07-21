Brad Pitt refuses to drop lawsuit against Angelina Jolie

LOS ANGELES - remains resolute in his legal battle against ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their shared ownership of Chateau Miraval, a French winery purchased in 2008. The actor filed a lawsuit after Jolie allegedly sold her half of the property for $67 million without his consent in October 2021. The dispute has escalated with accusations involving non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), highlighting a contentious legal showdown between the former couple. Despite Jolie’s recent appeal for Pitt to ‘end the fighting’ and drop the lawsuit for the sake of family healing, insiders close to the situation have revealed to DailyMail.com that Pitt ‘has no intention’ of relenting. Sources suggest her plea may stem from a realization that her legal standing might not be as strong as initially perceived. According to insiders, Pitt views the dispute as a straightforward business matter related to the sale of property, originally intended as inheritance for their children. However, Jolie’s inclusion of personal elements in the proceedings, perceived by Pitt’s camp as tactics for a divorce court setting, has complicated the situation. Sources suggest this strategy has potentially undermined her legal stance, leading her to realize the weaknesses in her case and the potential for court-mandated financial repercussions.