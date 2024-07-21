Brook’s unbeaten 71 puts England in command with 207-run lead

NOTTINGHAM - Harry Brook’s unbeaten 71 guided England to a strong second-innings lead on a fluctuating third day of the second Test against the West Indies at Trent Bridge. Starting the day with the West Indies holding a slim 41-run lead, Chris Woakes struck early with the new ball, ending with figures of 4-84. However, Joshua Da Silva’s unbeaten 82 and a resilient last-wicket stand of 71 with Shamar Joseph helped the West Indies post a competitive 457 in their first innings.

England began their second innings after lunch, but soon lost Zak Crawley for three due to an unfortunate run-out. Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope then combined for a vital century partnership, taking England to 116-1 at tea. Post-tea, Alzarri Joseph struck twice in quick succession, removing both Duckett (76) and Pope (51). However, Brook and Joe Root steadied the innings with an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand, propelling England to 248-3 at stumps, leading by 207 runs.

The morning session saw Jason Holder and Da Silva briefly giving the West Indies hope by bringing up a 50-run partnership. Woakes, thriving in cloudy conditions, soon dismissed Holder (27) and Kevin Sinclair (4). Woakes then claimed two wickets in two balls, including Jayden Seales for a golden duck, leaving the West Indies at 386-9.

Da Silva counterattacked, bringing up his fifth Test half-century in style with a six over backward point, followed by another six over deep third man off Mark Wood. Shamar Joseph contributed a spirited 33 from 27 balls before Wood finally dismissed him, ending the West Indies’ innings at 457.

England’s second innings began on a rocky note with Crawley’s run-out. However, Duckett and Pope rebuilt, both reaching their fifties before Joseph’s double strike. Brook and Root then added an unbeaten 108-run partnership, with Brook reaching his ninth Test fifty in 23 innings. Root remained unbeaten on 37.

Scores in Brief

ENGLAND 416 and 248-3 (Duckett 76, Brook 71*, Pope 51, A. Joseph 2-58) lead WEST INDIES 457 (Hodge 120, Da Silva 82*, Woakes 4-84) by 207 runs.