Chairman CDA directs to finalize advertisement policy

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Capital Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa presided over a meeting regarding implementation of advertisement policy 2024 in the city. The meeting was attended by senior officers of CDA’s concerned formations.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed the concerned to finalize advertisement policy 2024 and ensure its implementation at the earliest. He said that under this policy, digital boards will be introduced in the city instead of traditional advertising methods.

Chairman CDA was briefed that digital boards will be installed on various highways, avenues, commercial centers and bus stops. Similarly, digital advertising will also be carried on public transport and pedestrian bridges. The Chairman directed to use eco-friendly material for digital advertisement. Furthermore, advertisement will be carried out on the pattern of Time Square New York. He said that the revenue generated through digital advertisement will be spent on upgradation, maintenance and beautification of the city.

CTO Islamabad appreciates police performance during Muharram Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz has appreciated the police performance during Muharram. According to details, a traffic plan was prepared for Muharram to maintain traffic flow and provide travel facilities to the citizens. Additional personnel were deployed on streets, processions, and Imam Bargahs of Islamabad as part of the traffic plan. Traffic police officers ensured smooth traffic flow throughout the days of Muharram, providing guidance to citizens and facilitating their travel needs. CTO Islamabad has commended the traffic police officers for their dedicated service and announced commendation certificates and rewards for their exemplary performance.

He emphasized that protecting the lives and property of citizens and providing them with the best travel facilities remain their top priorities.

He also expressed gratitude for the citizens for their cooperation with Islamabad police during this period.