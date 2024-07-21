CM orders repair of 28 KMC air conditioned CNG buses

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a meeting directed Karachi Mayor to work out a proposal to add 28-air conditioned CNG buses of KMC to the Peoples Bus Service fleet so that they could be put on any existing or new routes in the city.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Local Government Saeed Ghani, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary Local Govt Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi and Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab briefing the CM said that the defunct city district government of Karachi had procured 75 buses. The buses operated on CNG; of them, 14 buses were donated to different organizations. Later 10 buses were donated to Karachi University, the remaining buses remained in operation till 2017 and then the operations were discontinued due to the non-availability of CNG and poor maintenance.

He said that 51 buses were in different stages of decay and were available with KMC. 28 buses, if repaired, could be put in operation, one of them the KMC has reconditioned through private sources.

The repaired vehicle has been converted into diesel fuel and the bus has been reconditioned for Rs 8 million.

Minister Local Govt Saeed Ghani proposed that the cost estimate for the renovation of 28 buses may be carried out first and then reconditioning may be started, if feasible. It was proposed that these 28 buses, after renovation, may be used as shuttle service from Numaish up to Old Radio Pakistan or Tower which ultimately would be the route of Red Line BRT. The CM directed the KMC to work out a plan for the renovation of its 28 buses. “If the renovation proposal is approved the transport department would be assigned the task of upgrading them and putting them on the route or turning them into shuttle service as suggested.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has emphasised the necessity of establishing an urban flooding control system in the city for which low-lying hotspot areas vulnerable to flooding needed to be identified, enabling the design of sewer tunnels leading to the main interceptor tunnels at Lyari and Malir River. First, hotspots of low-lying prone to urban flooding areas need to be identified, the sewer tunnels would be designed including their alignment and outfall points so that the tunnels bring water to the main interceptor tunnels at Lyari and Malir River, Murad Shah said and added to achieve the objective rejuvenation of Lyari and Malir Rivers by making them free from all sewer outfall structures into both rivers may also be undertaken.

He said this in a meeting held here at CM House on Saturday. Minister Local Govt Saeed Ghani, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Ahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary LG Khalid Hyder Shah, CEO Salahuddin, Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi and others attended the meeting.

During the discussion, it was observed that some of the leading causes of urban flooding were clogging of drains with solid waste, obstruction of flow in the drains, lack of outfall infrastructures, growing squatter settlements and encroachments.

The CM said that efforts were made to tackle this problem by removing unauthorized settlements or cleaning drains and developing watershed plans but these actions remained ineffective in the long run.

“We can construct new sewage tunnels in flood-prone areas which would carry a load of sewage from internal trunk sewers in the city and bring wastewater to treatment plants,” the CM said.

CM said that his government was building treatment plants according to the wastewater generated in the city and its by-products may be used for agriculture and horticulture.

Murad Shah said that there was some proposal for a rapid large urban tunnelling system through most modern earth pressure balance machines which did not cause problems for surface settlement. He added that the tunnelling system with pipe jacking would collect urban floods and in return, all natural streams of the Lyari River and Malir River would be restored.

He directed the KW&SC to propose that Karachi should have a combined sewerage system or otherwise. “It is also pertinent that effluent discharge from the industry is accommodated in the treatment eventually at the treatment plants making it a combined effluent treatment including that of domestic or municipal wastewater.

The CM said that there was a need for a masterplan study may be conducted to control urban flooding in Karachi. He added that the study should include a tunnelling option and be completed within six months. “Once the study is conducted financial model would be developed,” he said.

KW&SC suggested having a pilot study done in terms of wastewater generated till 2047 as KW&SC was already undertaking its Master Plan of water and sewerage services and infrastructure till 2047. Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that old areas of the city may be taken as pilot projects for urban flooding control systems.

