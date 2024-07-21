Sunday, July 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Competition Appellate Tribunal upholds CCP decision against M/s Reliance Paints

Our Staff Reporter
July 21, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The Competition Appellate Tribunal has upheld the decision of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) against M/s Reliance Paints Pakistan for fixing the retail prices of its products, in violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010. The CCP initiated an inquiry after receiving a formal complaint from Akzo Nobel Pakistan Ltd, which alleged that Reliance Paint was fixing the minimum resale price for its products and also monitoring and penalizing the dealers/distributors/retailers for non-compliance with its price directives. The CCP’s enquiry report concluded that these practices were restricting competition not only between the dealers and retailers but also between Reliance and its competitors as the retail price became inflexible and no discounts could be offered by dealers to consumers for Reliance’s products. The Commission observed that the agreements/arrangements enforced by Reliance Paints restricted intra-brand competition amongst its dealers or distributors/retailers as the same impairs their ability to compete on prices in the sale and distribution of Reliance Paint’s products. Consequently, the CCP imposed a penalty of PKR 5 million on Reliance Paints. Reliance Paints filed an appeal against the CCP’s order with the Competition Appellate Tribunal. The Tribunal upheld findings of the Commission regarding Reliance Paint’s violations of Section 4 of the Act. However, it reduced the penalty to PKR 2.5 million.

China bridge collapse kills 11, leaves more than 30 missing

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1721460383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024