DHA city Karachi selected as exam centre for NUST Entry Test (NET) 2024

Karachi, July 2024 – DHA City Karachi has been chosen as the official exam centre for the NUST Entry Test (NET) 2024. The exams will take place on July 20, 21, and 22 at DHA City High School. Authorities have ensured that all necessary arrangements are in place to guarantee a smooth and efficient examination process for candidates, along with ample facilities for their parents and guardians.

Seamless Transportation for Candidates

To facilitate the candidates, a free bus service has been arranged. This service will operate from MTag Complex near Karachi Toll Plaza to DHA City Karachi and from Edhi Village Interchange to the exam centre. Buses will run for both the morning and afternoon sessions of the entry test, providing a convenient and stress-free travel option for all examinees.

Comfort for Accompanying Parents

Recognizing the challenges posed by the hot weather, special arrangements have been made to ensure the comfort of parents accompanying their children to the exam centre. Designated waiting areas equipped with necessary amenities will be available, ensuring a pleasant and comfortable environment throughout the examination period.

Commitment to Excellence

DHA City Karachi is committed to providing a supportive and conducive environment for all candidates and their families. These efforts reflect our dedication to facilitating a seamless experience during this critical time.

By providing excellent facilities and ensuring a smooth examination process, DHA City Karachi aims to support candidates in achieving their best performance in the NUST Entry Test 2024.