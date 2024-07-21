Disneyland workers say they live in cars and motels due to low pay

CALIFORNIA - Cynthia “Cyn” Carranza meticulously scavenged for a shady parking spot in the car she called home. The overnight custodian at Disneyland has to sleep during the day - a difficulty for anyone, let alone when you’re living in your car with two dogs. Ms Carranza says she makes $20.65 an hour (about £15.99) at the park but last summer, she couldn’t afford rent in this Southern California city where the average apartment can run more than $2,000 (about £1,550) a month. Ms Carranza teared up as she recounted the struggles of that summer, including sneaking for showers in Disneyland’s costume department. She now shares a small apartment with her boyfriend, who also works at the park, but still makes barely enough to make ends meet. “That’s not something that anybody should experience working a full-time job for a company like Disney,” she told the BBC. Ms Carranza, like others who work at the park, detailed to the BBC the financial hardships that come with working at what’s supposed to be the “Happiest Place on Earth”. About 10,000 union workers at Disneyland - the first of 12 parks created around the globe - are threatening to strike over the wages and what they say are retaliatory anti-union practices. Hundreds of workers protested outside the park this week, with an array of signs and pins showing Mickey Mouse’s gloved fist in defiance. “Mickey would want fair pay,” workers chanted outside Disneyland near the park’s gates. They voted almost unanimously to authorise strike action on Friday, just days before union contract negotiations for workers are set to resume. While the vote does not mean a strike is imminent, it could set workers up to act quickly if negotiations sour. Authorisation also gives the unions leverage as talks with Disney management continue again next week. The contract for cast members at Disneyland expired 16 June, and the current negotiations involves a coalition of unions that represent nearly 10,000 employees at the park, which includes everyone from those who work as characters and operate rides to sales, restaurant, and janitorial workers. Union officials say about one in 10 Disneyland cast members have experienced homelessness while working at the park.

A survey of employees showed 73% say they don’t make enough to cover basic expenses each month and about a third said they experienced housing insecurity within the last year. “We’re the ones who make the magic,” says L Slaughter, a host at the Toontown-themed part of the park. “We need Disney to pay us a liveable wage.” Ms Slaughter spent two years living in her car while working at the park. She now has a small apartment about an hour’s drive from Disneyland. She spent a lot of that time trying to find a safe parking spot to sleep, she says, adding that staff are not allowed to sleep in the Disneyland parking lots.

“My rent just went up $200 and I won’t be able to make rent again,” she says.

Ms Slaughter makes $19.90 an hour - thanks to a minimum wage mandate passed by city voters in 2018. Disney unsuccessfully fought the wage hike, but workers say it’s still not enough to survive in Southern California.

A living wage calculator built by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, or MIT, says a single person with no children would need to be paid $30.48 an hour to afford to live near Disneyland in Orange County, which is about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Workers who talked to the BBC said they have kept their jobs at the park because they love the Disney brand, and they rely on the generous healthcare benefits and union-operated food bank, which some workers described as a saving-grace.

Disney says it is committed to negotiations with its “cast members” - the company’s term for employees who play princesses and pirates as well as the chefs or janitors who maintain the park. “We respect and value our cast members and recognize the important role they play in creating happiness for our guests,” Disney said in a statement, adding that talks with the unions representing its workers will resume 22 July and they are committed to reaching a deal “that focuses on what matters most to our current cast members, helps us attract new cast, and positions Disneyland Resort for growth and the creation of more jobs”.

The last Disneyland strike was in 1984, and it lasted 22 days.