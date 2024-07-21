Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt Golden Scholarship launched

Lahore - Eminent businessman and Chairman Associated Group, Mr. Iqbal Z. Ahmed has initiated the Golden Scholarship with a donation of 1 Million rupees to GCU Endowment Fund Trust (EFT) after the name of Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt former Dean, Social Sciences and Secretary Executive Committee, EFT of GC University Lahore in recognition of his meritorious services, rendered for the institution and the Trust. Every year, this permanent scholarship will cover university fee and hotel expenses of one deserving student. Dr Butt in a statement stated that it is a great honor for me and a generous and considerate gesture from Mr. Ahmed.