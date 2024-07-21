Sunday, July 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt Golden Scholarship launched

Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt Golden Scholarship launched
Our Staff Reporter
July 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

Lahore   -  Eminent businessman and Chairman Associated Group, Mr. Iqbal Z. Ahmed has initiated the Golden Scholarship with a donation of 1 Million rupees to GCU Endowment Fund Trust (EFT) after the name of Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt former Dean, Social Sciences and Secretary Executive Committee, EFT of GC University Lahore in recognition of his meritorious services, rendered for the institution and the Trust. Every year, this permanent scholarship will cover university fee and hotel expenses of one deserving student. Dr Butt in a statement stated that it is a great honor for me and a generous and considerate gesture from Mr. Ahmed.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1721536233.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024