Five illegal petrol pumps sealed in Khanewal

KHANEWAL - District administration raided against illegal petrol pumps and sealed five units in Thatta Sadiqabad. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari took strict notice of illegal petrol agencies in the district and directed Assistant Commissioners to launch crackdown against the illegal petrol pump owners. Assistant Commissioner Jehania raided in Thatta Sadiqabad area and sealed five illegal units. The refilling machinery and other goods were removed on the spot and legal action started against the owners.