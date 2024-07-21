Sunday, July 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Five illegal petrol pumps sealed in Khanewal

Staff Reporter
July 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL   -   District administration raided against illegal petrol pumps and sealed five units in Thatta Sadiqabad. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari took strict notice of illegal petrol agencies in the district and directed Assistant Commissioners to launch crackdown against the illegal petrol pump owners. Assistant Commissioner Jehania raided in Thatta Sadiqabad area and sealed five illegal units.  The refilling machinery and other goods were removed on the spot and legal action started against the owners.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1721460383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024