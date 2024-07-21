Five Sepco officers suspended

SUKKUR - Five senior officers of the Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) were suspended and an inquiry into their alleged poor performance was instituted. The public complaints against them included inefficiency and/or complicity in power theft. They will also face allegation of failure in making recoveries from defaulters. The suspended officers included former executive engineer, operation division at Shikarpur, Imdadullah Unnar; his Moro counterpart, Habibullah Panhwar, sub-divisional officer, operation, Sukkur-I, Nisar Ahmed Shaikh; and his counterparts at Kashmore and Khairpur, Ghulam Yasin Khoso and Israr Ahmed Bajkani, respectively. Meanwhile, Zulfikar Wali — a known playwright, stage drama director, artist and social media activist — who was seriously injured after being attacked allegedly by his brother-in-law on July 6, breathed his last at the Trauma Centre here on Friday. An FIR (No.116/2024) against his brother-in-law, Shan Ali Khuhawar, was registered under Sections 324 and 452 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Wali’s mother. Khuhawar was arrested on July 15.

It was alleged that the suspect had hit Wali with an iron rod on his head while the later was sleeping in his home, located in Yar Mohammed Colony within the jurisdiction of the Waleed police station.

Wali’s namaz-i-Janaza was offered at Baitul Maal Colony before his burial in his ancestral graveyard. A motive behind Wali’s murder is yet to be established.