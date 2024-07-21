FO strongly condemns attack on Pakistan consulate in Germany

Pakistan has strongly condemned the attack by a gang of extremists on its consulate in Frankfurt, Germany.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the foreign office conveyed strong protest to the German government over the failure of its authorities to protect the sanctity and security of the premises of Pakistan's consulate.

The statement mentioned the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 under which it is the responsibility of the host government to protect the sanctity of the consular premises and ensure the security of diplomats.

The foreign office added that in yesterday's incident, the security of Pakistan's consulate in Frankfurt was breached, endangering the lives of its consular staff.

It urged the German government to take immediate measures to fulfil its responsibilities under the Vienna Conventions and ensure the security of the diplomatic missions and staff of Pakistan in Germany.

The foreign office also urged the German authorities to take immediate measures to arrest and prosecute those involved in yesterday's incident and hold to account those responsible for the lapses in security.

The citizens of Afghanistan had pelted stones on the Pakistani consulate and pulled down flag atop the building in Germany’s city Frankfurt.

According to media, the German authorities had allowed Afghan citizens to hold a peaceful protest outside the consulate. But the protesters went berserk and tried to enter the consulate building. They also tried to set the Pakistani flag to fire.