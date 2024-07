KOHAT - The funeral prayers of martyred police constable Asif Hayat were offered in his native area, Muhammad Zai, Kohat, on Saturday. His funeral was attended by police and military officials, as well as a large number of locals. The martyr was laid to rest with full honors, and prayers were offered for his eternal peace.

Police constable Asif Hayat was shot dead by miscreants on Hungu Road while on his way home after performing his duty.