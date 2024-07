SIALKOT - Two siblings died of electrocution on the Sialkot-Marala Road here today. According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 7-year-old Amreen and her 6-year-old brother, Sufian, were electrocuted when they touched a pedestal fan while playing at Chak Karimi. They died on the spot. Rescue 1122, after necessary action, handed over the bodies to the family.