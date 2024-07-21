Gohar denies Fazl claim PTI ready to quit assemblies

JUI-F leader says PTI willing to dissolve KP Assembly for snap elections in country. Says country cannot afford another martial law or emergency. Announces committee for talks with PTI. Urges establishment to stay away from politics .

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Saturday claimed that the main opposition party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is ready to quit legislative assemblies besides dissolving the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in order to force the government to announce fresh elections in the country.

The senior politician while addressing a news conference here in Islamabad on Saturday also said that his

JUI-F party is willing to resign from the assemblies if required. Maulana Fazl also said that the former ruling party (PTI) assured him of stepping down from the assemblies and dissolving the KP Assembly.

“The JUI-F committee will finalise the future strategy after holding consultations with the PTI,” he added.

On the other hand, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan while speaking to a private TV channel later rejected the JUI-F leader’s claims that his party had agreed to resign from assemblies.

“We have neither held any consultations with Maulana Fazl regarding resignations or dissolution of the assemblies nor had any decision in this regard,” the PTI chief clarified. Maulana Fazl also admitted that his party had difference of opinion with political parties and had bitterness with the PTI with relations being normalised. The JUI-F chief opposed the cases against incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan and other politicians.

Maulana Fazl further pointed out that he had previously advised against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) taking governmental responsibility, which they did not heed. “We seek peace, stability, and economic prosperity for the country, and we are committed to playing our part in achieving these goals,” he stated.

He also put forward a demand to hold parliamentary and local government (LG) elections together besides ending the concept of a caretaker set-up. At the same time, the JUI-F chief also termed the mandate of the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province fake.

Maulana Fazl also slammed the ruling parties in the Centre stating that both the PML-N and PPP parties did not deserve to be in power. “JUI-F desires peace and a stable economy in the country,” said Fazl and announced forthcoming public events of his party in KP.

He announced that a Kisan convention would be organised in Mardan district on August 10, a trader convention in Peshawar on August 11, and an aman (peace) jirga in Lakki Marwat on August 18.

He expressed his views that all politicians should be provided level-playing field to continue political activities in the country. Fazl added that transparent election is only way to establish peace and stabilise the country’s economy.

“The country cannot afford another martial law or emergency,” he warned, urging against any further adventurism. The JUI-F chief expressed his belief that military neutrality in elections would lead to national stability. “Since 2001, the nation has yearned for peace, but the establishment perceives political instability as an opportunity,” he remarked.

He reiterated his stance from before the elections, asserting that political privileges enjoyed by politicians, including Imran Khan, should be universally granted.

In a bid to mend fences with PTI, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced the formation of a committee under the leadership of Kamran Murtaza to negotiate with the party. The committee includes Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Fazl Ghafoor, Aslam Ghori, and Maulana Amjad.

In Saturday’s media interaction, Maulana Fazlur Rehman hinted at the possibility of both the JUI-F and PTI moving forward as he said, the latter has been quite positive towards them at the time. Admitting that relations between the two parties had not been good in the past, Fazl said that new elections and a government having true public mandate are the only solutions to the problems faced by the country.

To a question, Fazl said there should have been no cases against Imran Khan and other political leaders. “We had made it quite clear even before the Feb 8 elections that we would be contesting the PTI founder in the political field,” he added. He was of the view that free, fair and transparent elections are keys to peace in the country.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also announced peace rallies in the country. He also announced countrywide Black Day on August 5 that marks the change in the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Maulana Fazlur Rehman also said that there can be no economic stability sans political stability in the country. He warned that the country cannot afford any misadventure adding it would no more work. He said the establishment has lost grip on the situation and added it should review its policy. “The country cannot be run this way,” he said further.

Fazl also came down hard on the establishment, saying “they have no capacity to resolve the political issues”. He lambasted the establishment for what he viewed as efforts to impose an emergency in the country. “You want to impose emergency… you want to form the government of the parties of your choice but we wouldn’t let you do so,” Fazl added.