Govt urged to fulfill Goods Transport Association’s demands

LAHORE - The government should promptly fulfill the legitimate demands of the Good Transport Association. Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry expressed these views while addressing a joint delegation of Pakistan Goods Transport Association and Pakistan Traders and Manufacturers Alliance here at LCCI on Saturday. The delegation, comprising President Nabeel Mahmood, Senior Vice President Malik Adnan, Vice Presidents Marza Arshad, Mumtaz Khan, Chairman Faisalabad Union Chaudhry Mohsin, General Secretary Zahid Saeed, from Pakistan Traders and Manufacturers Alliance General Secretary Muhammad Waqar, Muhammad Ijaz Mushtaq, Hafiz Imran, Syed Ahmed Bukhari and M. Asim, presented their demands.

The delegation urged for uniform application of axle load limits across Pakistan, returning of overweight vehicles instead of fines and withdrawal of challans by Motorway Police without violating traffic laws. They also demanded an immediate rollback of toll tax increases and advocated for drivers’ safety in remote areas of Sindh, calling for clearance of areas from dacoits. They further proposed effective measures to curb rising highway robberies and replacement of Excise Load Management System with NLC, FWO or Motorway Police. They recommended installation of Kanta (weigh) at exit points of every city and enactment of legislation for body manufacturing, prohibiting unauthorized checking by customs officials.

They also urged immediate reduction in electricity rates, termination of unfair contracts under IPPs and cessation of facilitation to the elite through traders’ taxes. They said that in this context, a protest movement will commence from July 25th. On this occasion, LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry expressed concern that not only the transport sector but the entire business community is affected under current circumstances, hence their demands must be met and their protection should be ensured. He demanded swift consultation with the stakeholders.

He highlighted that 130 IPPs are operational with a capacity of 25,000 megawatts. He mentioned that last year Rs. 2145 billion were given to IPPs. He said that the burden of taxes on the business community to feed elite, Pakistan Railways, PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills and DISCOs is unjustified.