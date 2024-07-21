Do rural women and girls have rights in this country? Sindhi women and girls battle for equality. They have enhanced their education and sharpened their skills, but most of them are still unemployed.

The plight of women in rural areas has not yet changed in terms of education and health. There are several opportunities, but nothing is being done for women’s inclusion. The lack of mentorship and sponsorship further exacerbates the situation.

Our rulers must bear in mind that women’s and girls’ empowerment and gender equality are vital to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

As they say: “Give the devil his due.” So, induct them into every organization, offer them leadership positions, and obligate them to do something positive for rural women. When women in power and authority positions hesitate to do something significant for women and girls, why blame men in power and authority? Not everyone in Pakistan is He For She.

KALSOOM ABRO,

Islamabad.