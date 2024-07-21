Sunday, July 21, 2024
HESCO suspends electric supply to 67 feeders due to thunderstorm

APP
July 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) suspended the electric supply to 67 feeders of 11 KV in the region of its operations following rainfall and thunderstorm on Saturday.

The company’s spokesman informed that the feeders were shut down due to safety reasons.

According to him, the concerned feeders would be restored once the rain stopped and the field teams gave clearance to the grid stations. He claimed that HESCO’s CEO Roshan Otho was himself monitoring the operations during the rainfall.

