‘Indian atrocities cannot weaken Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment’

ISLAMABAD - Friends of Kashmir International organized a webinar in connection with “Accession to Pakistan Day” in Islamabad.

The Chairperson of Friends of Kashmir International, Ghazala Habib, Vice Chairman Abdul Hameed Lone, social worker Sadia Sattar, Atiqul Rasool of Islamabad Bar Council, Warda Hashmi and others participated in the webinar. Ghazala Habib, Abdul Hameed Lone and other speakers said Kashmiris are making great sacrifices against the illegal occupation of India, adding Indian atrocities could not weaken their freedom sentiment and love for Pakistan and they are determined to continue their struggle till the completion of the great mission of the martyrs. They highlighted the importance of the resolution of “Accession to Pakistan” passed by the Kashmiris 77 years ago. They said this resolution is of utmost importance through which the Kashmiris have associated their political future with Pakistan.

They said that the Kashmiri leadership had approved this resolution about a month before the creation of Pakistan, however, the cruel Indian leadership strangled the wishes, hopes and aspirations of the Kashmiris by landing the army in Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it.

The speakers said despite the difficulties and problems, Pakistan is conveying the voice of Kashmiris to the world. Pakistan is a strong advocate of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris, they maintained.