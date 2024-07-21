Islamabad Schools Go Green: 100 primary schools to be powered by solar energy

ISLAMABAD - In a significant effort to reduce electricity costs and promote sustainability, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has announced a plan to convert 100 primary schools to solar energy in the next two months. The initiative is part of a larger effort to harness renewable energy sources and reduce the city’s carbon footprint. “This project will not only reduce electricity costs but also provide a clean and sustainable source of energy for our schools,” spokesperson of the ministry revealed on Saturday. The project, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, will involve the installation of solar panels on the rooftops of the selected schools. The solar energy system will be designed to meet the energy needs of each school.

The initiative is expected to save the ministry’s millions of rupees utilized in electricity costs annually, which will be used to further improve educational facilities.