Karachi weather: Drizzle, light rain forecast

KARACHI - The Met Department has forecast partly cloudy skies for Karachi, with a slight restoration of the sea breeze. There is also a possibility of drizzle and light rain, providing some relief to the residents. Meanwhile, dark clouds are hovering over different areas of the city where rainfall is also being reported. These areas include Gulshan-e-Hadid, Landhi, Quaidabad and Clifton among others. However, the maximum temperature is expected to reach between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, with the current temperature recorded at 32 degrees Celsius. The intensity of heat is being felt up to 50 degrees Celsius. The reduced sea breezes are causing a significant increase in the felt intensity of the heat. The humidity level in the air is quite high, standing at 79%, contributing to the discomfort. Winds are blowing from the northwest direction at a speed of 7km per hour, according to the Met Department. Meanwhile, Lahore continues to experience intense heat. The weather in the city is expected to remain hot and dry throughout the day. The current temperature is 34 degrees Celsius, but it feels like a scorching 44 degrees due to the high humidity and heat index. The maximum temperature in Lahore could climb up to 40 degrees Celsius, as reported by the Met Department. The air’s humidity level is at 65%, adding to the oppressive weather conditions. The Met Office has also indicated that there is no chance of rain in Lahore for the next 24 hours. Residents in both cities are advised to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions to cope with the extreme heat and humidity.