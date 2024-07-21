KE seeks Nepra’s nod to transfer additional burden of Rs5.45 per unit to consumers

ISLAMABAD - K-Electric has sought National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) nod to transfer an additional burden of Rs5.45 per unit to power consumers on account of monthly fuel adjustments for two months.

In a petition, KE has requested NEPRA to increase tariff under the fuel charges adjustment (FCA) mechanism for the months of May and June, 2024. K-Electric has sought NEPRA’s approval to charge an additional Rs2.53 per unit on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment for May and Rs2.92 per unit for the month of June. If approved, KE will collect an additional Rs10 billion from Karachiittes on account of monthly FCAs. The additional burden of Rs 2.53 per unit and Rs 2.92 per unit will be received from Karachiittes during August and September bills. NEPRA will conduct public hearing on July 30 to review K-Electric’s request and make a final decision on the proposed tariff hike. Earlier, NEPRA directed K-Electric to refund Rs1.6716 per unit to consumers in their July 2024 bills on account of April’s FCA. It is also worth mentioning here that last month the authority also approved a nine-month combined FCA of Rs10 per unit, to be collected over four months from June to September 2024. In June 2024 bills, K-Electric consumers paid an additional Rs2.6761 per unit to cover FCAs for October 2023 (Rs4.4941 per unit) and February 2024 (negative Rs1.818 per unit).

In July 2024, an additional Rs3.1057 per unit will be collected for July 2023 (Rs1.711 per unit) and September 2023 (Rs1.3946 per unit). For August 2024, consumers will pay an additional Rs3.224 per unit for FCAs of August 2023 (Rs0.6608 per unit), November 2023 (Rs1.7704 per unit), and December 2023 (Rs0.793 per unit). In September 2024, an extra Rs0.998 per unit will be charged for January 2024 (Rs2.9696 per unit) and March 2024 (negative Rs1.9716 per unit). Notably, on July 11, 2024, NEPRA approved a federal government motion to increase the electricity base tariff by up to Rs8.04 per unit and impose fixed charges of up to Rs1,250 per month on various consumer categories starting July 1, 2024. The decision will apply to both XWDiscos and KE’s consumers.