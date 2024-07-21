Sunday, July 21, 2024
KE seeks Rs5.45 per unit hike in power tariff

Agencies
July 21, 2024
Karachi

KARACHI   -   The K-Electric (KE) sought an increase of Rs5.45 per unit for the consumers of the city, dealing a blow to already burdened households.

The power utility requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for the hike under the monthly fuel adjustment. The increase in electricity prices for the KE consumers is expected to add an additional burden of over Rs 10 billion on Karachiites.

The KE asked the NEPRA to approve Rs 2.53 per unit for May’s monthly fuel adjustment and Rs 2.92 per unit for the month of June. The NEPRA will hold a hearing on July 30 on the KE’s plea.

