Sunday, July 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP CM issues Rs1b legal notice to Governor

KP CM issues Rs1b legal notice to Governor
Our Staff Reporter
July 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has issued a legal notice to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, demanding an apology within seven days for alleged false accusations made against him.

The governor had claimed that Gandapur had also given his approval to a new military offensive, a statement the chief minister deems baseless. The governor’s allegations suggested that Gandapur had signed the draft for Operation Azm-e-Istikham during an Apex Committee meeting.

Gandapur’s lawyer, Asad Durrani, filed a damages suit for Rs1 billion against the governor. The notice alleges that the governor’s accusations have harmed Gandapur’s reputation. The governor had asserted that Gandapur’s signature was on a document authorising Operation Azm-e-Istehkam during an Apex Committee meeting.

In the legal notice, Gandapur demands either an unconditional apology from Kundi or a payment of Rs1 billion in damages for the reputational harm caused. The notice highlights Gandapur’s role as the Chief Minister of KP and a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), noting his contributions and respect earned from his supporters.

LGH becomes 1st public sector hospital to offer advanced breast cancer diagnostics

It asserts that Gandapur made decisions in consultation with his cabinet and did not sign or endorse any document related to the proposed military operation.  The notice clarifies that any such decisions would have required consultation with the KP Assembly or his cabinet.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1721536233.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024