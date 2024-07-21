KP CM issues Rs1b legal notice to Governor

Peshawar - Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has issued a legal notice to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, demanding an apology within seven days for alleged false accusations made against him.

The governor had claimed that Gandapur had also given his approval to a new military offensive, a statement the chief minister deems baseless. The governor’s allegations suggested that Gandapur had signed the draft for Operation Azm-e-Istikham during an Apex Committee meeting.

Gandapur’s lawyer, Asad Durrani, filed a damages suit for Rs1 billion against the governor. The notice alleges that the governor’s accusations have harmed Gandapur’s reputation. The governor had asserted that Gandapur’s signature was on a document authorising Operation Azm-e-Istehkam during an Apex Committee meeting.

In the legal notice, Gandapur demands either an unconditional apology from Kundi or a payment of Rs1 billion in damages for the reputational harm caused. The notice highlights Gandapur’s role as the Chief Minister of KP and a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), noting his contributions and respect earned from his supporters.

It asserts that Gandapur made decisions in consultation with his cabinet and did not sign or endorse any document related to the proposed military operation. The notice clarifies that any such decisions would have required consultation with the KP Assembly or his cabinet.