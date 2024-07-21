KP Governor attends funeral prayer of PIO’s father

Peshawar - Funeral prayer of Ghulam Sabir, the father of Principal Information Officer (PIO), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Mubashir Hassan was offered here on Friday.

Besides others, the funeral prayer of the deceased was attended by Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, officers of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, media persons, civil officers, journalists and elites of the city in large number.

Later, the deceased was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. The Qul of the deceased would be offered on Monday at Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Peshawar’s colony at Jamrud Road Peshawar.

Late Ghulam Sabir was also the father of retired senior bureaucrat Ahmad Hassan and senior officer of BISE Peshawar Aftab Hassan.

The people and well wishers are coming to the residence of PIO Mubashir Hassan and are offering fateha for eternal peace of his father who passed away due to protracted illness.